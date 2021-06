The Central government has placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 25 crore doses of Covishield and with Bharat Biotech for 19 crore doses of Covaxin, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry added that these doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered by their manufacturers between August and December 2021.

The Centre has released 30 percent advance for procurement of both the COVID-19 vaccines to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, officials said.

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and Union Territories for inoculation of all above 18 years of age from June 21.

He said that the Centre will take over the 25 percent state procurement quota, adding that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days.