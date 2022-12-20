Homehealthcare news

Centre asks States, UTs to ramp up genome sequencing amid rising COVID cases across globe

By Anushka Sharma  Dec 20, 2022 10:45:38 PM IST (Published)

The Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants as Covid cases rise across Globe. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the whole situation on Wednesday at 11.30 am on Wednesday considering the international scenario.

