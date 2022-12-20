Centre asks States, UTs to ramp up genome sequencing amid rising COVID cases across globe

The Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants as Covid cases rise across Globe. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the whole situation on Wednesday at 11.30 am on Wednesday considering the international scenario.

The Centre on Tuesday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US. The Health Ministry urged all states and UTs to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

Official sources said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the whole situation at 11.30 am on Wednesday ”considering the international scenario".

The secretaries of health, Ayush, department of pharmaceuticals and department of biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

In a letter to all states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through lndian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."

He added that such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same.

"ln this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs." the notification added.

Health Secretary highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the Covid-19 and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, he added.

With inputs from agencies.