With the daily rise in COVID-19 cases in India, a top government official on Friday told CNBC-TV18 that there are no plans to impose lockdown but states will have the power to restrict the spread of the virus by way of curfew and curbs. He added that right now the priority of the government is to maximise testing and vaccination across India.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that a detailed plan on oxygen availability and transportation has been prepared by the Ministry of Health. There are some concerns on transportation but the Centre is in touch with states and working out exemptions. A senior minister from the BJP is personally reviewing the movement and availability of oxygen for COVID-19 affected states.

"The oxygen situation is under control. We have not come across any issue on medicine shortage. The empowered group is monitoring the situation and will take up the issue," said a source.

The other concern that the central government is worried about is from West Bengal, as the state has seen huge rallies on account of the Assembly election.

"Testing has increased in areas where elections have ended and the number of cases has risen," said a source on the condition of anonymity.

Another cause of worry is that security forces may also become carriers of the virus as a huge deployment was done in West Bengal for the election. The government is also worried about the virus spread on account of Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand.