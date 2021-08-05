Centre mulls reducing Covishield dosage gap for people above 45 years, says report

The Centre is mulling reducing the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses for people aged 45 years and above. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) is expected to hold a meeting next week to discuss the dosage interval, a media report said.

The NTAGI may take a fortnight or a month to decide on the dosage gap as the decision will be taken after examining scientific data. At present, the second Covishield vaccine jab is administered 12-16 weeks after the first one. Earlier, the gap between two doses of the vaccine was 4-8 weeks for adults.

When the dosage gap was revised, many claimed it was done to overcome supply constraints and there was not much scientific evidence backing it. But the vaccine availability is few shades better now.

Dr NK Arora, chairperson, COVID-19 working group, NTAGI, has said that they are studying the impact of vaccine dosage interval on different age groups and from different regions.

Last month, the University of Oxford had released a study concluding that a longer gap between the first and second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — sold in India under the brand name Covishield — will not compromise a person’s immune response.

According to the study, a dosage gap of up to 45 weeks "actually led to a stronger immune response compared with the recommended interval", a report in Medical News Today said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) recommends a gap of 8–12 weeks between the first and second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.