Centre issues revised guidelines for international travellers visiting India: Check details

The Central government on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for international travellers visiting India.

The revised guidelines will come into effect from October 25.

According to the revised guidelines, all travellers must submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. They need to upload a negative RT-PCR report and declaration with respect to the authenticity of documents.

Travellers from countries not in the 'at risk' category shall have to self-monitor their health for 14 days' after arrival. Also, no quarantine for travellers from countries with which India has reciprocal recognition of WHO approved COVID vaccines , the guidelines noted.

Partially vaccinated or not vaccinated travellers will be required to take RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India. If the result is negative, they need to self-monitor for the next seven days, the guidelines added.

For travellers from 'at risk' countries, they have to mandatorily take RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India. If the test result is negative, they have to self-monitor for next seven days.

Countries under 'at risk' category:

Countries in Europe including UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe.

Countries that will get relaxations due to reciprocal arrangements on vaccines are France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.

These guidelines for international arrivals supersede all guidelines issued on the subject on and after February 17, 2021, the Union health ministry said. "In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed," the ministry added.