Healthcare

Centre initiates new process to list essential drugs, says report

Updated : July 24, 2019 09:20 AM IST

A newly-formed panel on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) is set to meet the stakeholders today to shortlist drugs which should be available in sufficient numbers and assured quality, the report said.

Medicines and devices listed in NLEM must be sold at the price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.