Healthcare
Centre initiates new process to list essential drugs, says report
Updated : July 24, 2019 09:20 AM IST
A newly-formed panel on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) is set to meet the stakeholders today to shortlist drugs which should be available in sufficient numbers and assured quality, the report said.
Medicines and devices listed in NLEM must be sold at the price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.
The ones in the non-scheduled list are allowed a maximum hike of 10 percent annually.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more