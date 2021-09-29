Centre extends COVID-19 restrictions till October 31: All you need to know

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre has extended COVID-19 restrictions till October 31 as localised spread of the virus is still being reported in a few states.

The Union Home Ministry has issued fresh guidelines to the states and Union Territories to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour in their respective regions. In a letter to the chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories, the Centre has stated that COVID-19 cases may surge during the festive season if caution is thrown to the wind.

"It is therefore critical to enforce adherence to guidelines which allow regular festivities in a cautious, safe and COVID-appropriate manner. Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases ," Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the letter.

The festivities are set to start with Navratri on October 7, followed by Dussehra, Milad-Un-Nabi, Karwa Chauth in October; Diwali, Chhath Pooja and Guru Nanak Jayanti in November; as well as Christmas and New Year’s Eve in December.

The letter added that while daily cases and the overall number of patients are declining steadily, there is still localised spread in a few states. The large-scale gatherings in "fairs, festivals and religious events" may lead to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Centre has directed for "accelerated vaccination of eligible age groups and prioritisation of the second dose to eligible beneficiaries".

The MHA has asked the states to focus on the five-fold strategy of 'Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination, and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour' to safely navigate through the festive season.

The states have also been asked to closely monitor case positivity, hospital, ICU bed occupancy in every district.

Here are the key points of the fresh guidelines:

Enforce adherence to guidelines that allow regular festivities in a cautious, safe and COVID-appropriate manner.

Utmost vigil should be maintained in respect of mass gathering events.

States and Union Territories should closely monitor case positivity, hospital/ICU bed occupancy of every district falling under their jurisdiction on a regular basis.

The state governments/UT administrations having high positivity rate in their districts, should take proactive containment measures.

Focus on five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour