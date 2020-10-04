Healthcare Centre estimates to utilise 40-50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on 20-25 crore people by July 2021, says health minister Updated : October 04, 2020 06:19 PM IST The minister had earlier said a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021. To a question regarding the phase-three clinical trial of Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine in India, Vardhan clarified that the matter was still under consideration, and no decision has been taken yet. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.