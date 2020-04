As the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced on March 24, nears its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on April 14.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister held a video conference with chief ministers and in an online post after the meeting he said there was consensus among the states on extension of lockdown by another two weeks.

Soon after the meeting with PM Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "PM has taken correct decision to extend the lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it."

Meanwhile, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has written to home ministry recommending limited activity in select sectors but with safeguards including distancing and sanitisation.

Sectors the department has mentioned include textiles, electronics manufacturing, automobiles, and companies with export commitments.

While a nationwide extension of the lockdown is yet to be announced, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and Odisha have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Kerala, which has witnessed a significant drop in the number of new cases, is not letting its guard down. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "When Kerala decided for a lockdown, COVID-19 cases were on the rise. We are looking at better numbers now, but it's too early to relax."

He goes on to add, "We know that this has been a difficult period for many. But, there is no room for any kind of response fatigue."

To discuss how other states are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, Shereen Bhan spoke to Thomas Isaac, FM of Kerala, Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa and V Narayanasamy, CM of Puducherry.

Narayanasamy said, "Most of the chief ministers said that lockdown should continue. Some chief ministers mentioned that some relaxation has to be given."

However, the overall consensus is that there should be a lockdown until April 30, the Puducherry chief minister added.

Narayanasamy explained, "Prime Minister while concluding the meeting also mentioned that the chief ministers have raised their voice that to contain the impact of coronavirus in the country, while it is spreading like a wildfire in other parts of the world, we have to take decision very consciously and, therefore, the lockdown proposed by the chief ministers is to be considered. However his body language was that there should be a lockdown till April 30 with certain pre-conditions."

Sawant said, "We are waiting for the central guidelines and the Prime Minister will give some relaxation for economic activity. After the declaration of central guidelines by the Prime Minister, the states will give relaxations to some industries for some economic activity in the states."

Sawant added," At present till April 30 we are not promoting any tourism activity. We have already asked Prime Minister to continue ban on airline and railways. We are banning the roads transport also. After April 30, we can think about railways and airline but we need to wait for tourism activity, it will start in the month of November-December onwards but at present we are not thinking of ant tourism activity."

Isaac said, "Kerala has been relatively more successful in the containing the coronavirus spread and I think in the coming days, things are going to improve further but we are very cautious. Once the lockdown is withdrawn we are expecting whole influx of migrant workers from outside, maybe a couple of lakh people and that would change the situation totally. So we are now preparing for that eventuality if it comes."