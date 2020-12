In a bid to ensure the preparedness of cold chain system for safe storage of COVID-19 vaccine once it is introduced, the union health ministry has yet again reached out to states and union territories to initiate a strategy for the same.

According to the communication made by the Centre, sources told CNBC-TV18, "Union health ministry has asked states to strategise on about seven major parameters, including putting in place alternate vaccine delivery system for seamless supply."

The other parameters include, tying up with private sector and to ensure the logistics needs are fulfilled. Sources quoting the communication between the Centre and states said, "The Centre has asked states to also consider alternate storage and transportation arrangements in other government and private sectors. Since not all states governments have enough resources to ensure state government infrastructure."

Also read: Working on evolving response programme for COVID-19 vaccine: Mahindra Logistics

Other parameters of the strategy mentioned by the Centre are, "Having an appropriate storage facility for COVID vaccine at all levels maintaining the required temperature and having a robust waste segregation and waste disposal mechanism must be in place prior to vaccination program. States have further been directed to have adequate freezing capacity for ice pack freezing needed for transportation of vaccine," sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

"The Centre has also asked states to have adequate transportation facility for smooth transportation of vaccines from the state stores to the last mile cold chain points. Ensuring a minimum of one hub cutter per vaccinator and also having in place the desired waste management system, as the Centre has asked states to ensure that the immunization waste should be disposed off at cold chain points complying the central pollution control board protocol guidelines," according to multiple people familiar with the development.

States have already started working on these parameters and have also started approaching the private sector.

Also read: Moderna vaccine shows 94% efficacy against severe COVID-19, says US pharma company

S Swaminathan, chief operating officer, GS1 India told CNBC-TV18, "A robust supply chain ensures distribution of genuine vaccine and track its movement till point of dispensation. GS1 standards help by bringing visibility in the end-to-end supply chain, ensuring a seamless distribution and effective recall to arrest counterfeits. GS1 India is closely working with the Indian healthcare industry to support its endeavour towards supply chain efficiency and security."

GS1 India, is a standards organisation set up in India by the ministry of commerce and industry, government of India, along with other apex bodies and institutions, with an objective to help the Indian healthcare sector in adopting global GS1 standards in their supply chains to enhance efficiency and profitability.

GS1 works closely with the global healthcare community bringing together all stakeholders, namely, pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, group purchasing organisations, hospitals, pharmacies, logistics providers, governmental and regulatory bodies and associations. It aims to develop and implement global healthcare supply chain standards by collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve patient safety and improved efficiency.

Also read: Never spoke about inoculating entire country with COVID-19 vaccine: Govt

Meanwhile, as government waits for a proper vaccine, people are not really keen to rush to have themselves vaccinated. "The Oxford-Astrazeneca efficacy results announced on November 23 brought in hope for Indians with the possibility of an affordable vaccine becoming available by February next year via their India partner Serum and hence LocalCircles sought to understand citizen acceptance via a survey," said Sachin Taparia, founder and chairman, LocalCircles.

"However, with the scientists questioning the efficacy and the Serum adverse event reported by a volunteer has dent the citizen optimism a bit. Earlier in the voting, only 40-44 percent citizens were hesitant (November 23-25) which rose to 59 percent (November 30) when we closed the survey," said Taparia.

"In addition to the above, the citizens are also concerned about black marketing and feel that the government must make it mandatory for all vaccine makers/importers to implement serial number and barcode tracking of vaccine so it can be tracked from factory till administration to individuals," Taparia said.