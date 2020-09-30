  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Centre asks states to plan cold storage, supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines

Updated : September 30, 2020 06:47 PM IST

The union health ministry, Niti Aayog, the department of pharmaceuticals, ICMR are together working along with states to ensure supply chain challenges are eased within time.
States, according to the government sources, have been asked to prepare "micro plans" for each district and block for conducting vaccination drives in the near future.
Centre asks states to plan cold storage, supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till Sep 29

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore issued to 33.54 lakh taxpayers till Sep 29

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

India records highest-ever current account surplus in Q1 but...

India records highest-ever current account surplus in Q1 but...

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement