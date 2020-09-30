Healthcare Centre asks states to plan cold storage, supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines Updated : September 30, 2020 06:47 PM IST The union health ministry, Niti Aayog, the department of pharmaceuticals, ICMR are together working along with states to ensure supply chain challenges are eased within time. States, according to the government sources, have been asked to prepare "micro plans" for each district and block for conducting vaccination drives in the near future. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.