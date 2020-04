The union government on Thursday approved a COVID-19 emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for states. The package is called 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.'

Nearly Rs 7,774 crore will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 response and the rest of the funds will be used for support over a period of 1-4 years.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to fight novel coronavirus.

"The funds sanctioned will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7,774 crore) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach," the government said.

The package will be 100 percent centrally funded scheme whereby Centre will provide support to states to strengthen their health system, supporting prevention preparedness exercise, procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables or drugs, surveillance activites including upgradation of laboratories, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare said.

"States can buy PPEs, ventilators, masks or any supplies through this, Centre will fund. It an be used for community surveillance activities, hospital upgradation, ambulances," Agarwal added.

The major share of the expenditure will be used for mounting robust emergency response, strengthening national and state health systems followed by strengthening pandemic research and multi-sector national institutions and platforms for one Health, community engagement and risk communication and implementation, management, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation component, the health ministry said today.

"Ministry of health & family welfare is authorized to re-appropriate resources among components of the package and among the various implementation agencies (National Health Mission, Central Procurement, Railways, Dept of Health Research/ICMR, National Centre for Disease Control) as per the evolving emergent situation," the government added.