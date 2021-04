Mumbai-based Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation has received the central government’s approval for producing Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, on a technology transfer basis.

The approval came late on Thursday evening from the union government. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Center’s nod to produce Covaxin.

"The dept of science & technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for approving this request,” the chief minister’s office tweeted announcing the approval.

Maharashtra had sent a proposal to allow Haffkine Institute, a state-owned corporation, to produce coronavirus vaccines in late February. Last month, Thackeray had raised the issue once more in his video conference with PM Modi.

Renu Swarup, the secretary of the department of science and technology, sent a letter to Maharasthra chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte saying that the approval has been given to Haffekine for one year for the production of Covaxin on the recommendation of the expert committee.

The letter also stated that production should begin as soon as possible, seeing the growing rise in the number of cases across the country and experiences and skilled technicians should be appointed for the same as well.

Thackeray has asked the chief secretary to appoint a senior member on the project to monitor its status and ensure timely production.

The state health secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, had said that Haffkine was capable of manufacturing 22 million doses annually. State health minister Rajesh Tope had also earlier said Maharashtra would only like to keep 25 percent and share the other 75 percent with the Centre.

However, as the state faces vaccine shortages in light of the growing spike of infections, the specifics of such arrangements would change after further discussions with the Centre.

Currently, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, with 61,695 new cases reported yesterday. Maharashtra is currently immunizing 2-3.5 lakh people a day but seeks to immunize 6-7 lakh, people, a day. For this, the state needs at least 40 lakh vaccine doses every week.