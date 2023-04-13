Centre hikes consultation rates, hospital room rents under CGHS

The new CGHS rates have been revised upwards, with OPD rates being doubled from Rs 150 to Rs 350, while IPD consultation fees have seen a 7x rise of Rs 50 to Rs 350. ICU services have been fixed at Rs 5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

The Union Health Ministry has announced its decision to revise the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) package rates for all beneficiaries and simplify the referral process, as per an official statement released on Tuesday. Aimed at benefiting employees, the move includes a sharp increase in outpatient and inpatient department charges, along with hospital room rents.

The new CGHS rates have been revised upwards, with OPD rates being doubled from Rs 150 to Rs 350, while IPD consultation fees have seen a 7x rise of Rs 50 to Rs 350. ICU services have been fixed at Rs 5,400, including accommodation for all ward entitlements.

Hospital room rents have also been revised, with general room rents being increased to Rs 1500 from Rs 1,000 earlier. Semi-private ward rates have also been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000 earlier, and private room rates have been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500.

The ministry's decision will lead to the government incurring an additional expense ranging from Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore.

According to a Mint report, this is the first revision since 2014.

According to the statement, the ministry proposed to initially revise the CGHS package rates of consultation fees, ICU charges and room rent, following an examination of demands from stakeholders and taking into consideration the increase in costs of various components of healthcare.

Several large corporate hospitals had threatened to withdraw their services from the CGHS over the government's inaction.

However, the move hasn't been lauded by all. Dr Girdhar Gyani, the CGHS working group coordinator for private healthcare providers, was quoted by Mint accusing the increase in rates of being "just a symbolic move."

The aforementioned adjustments are just a "partial revision" to CGHS prices. The scheme covers 1,736 procedures, Dr Gyani claims, which have not been mentioned by the health ministry.

He added that they were expected a 20-30 percent hike considering no revisions have been made since 2014.

Changes in referral processes

In addition to the package rates, the referral process under CGHS has also been simplified.

Previously, CGHS beneficiaries had to visit the CGHS Wellness Centre in person to be referred to a hospital. Now, a CGHS beneficiary can send a representative with the documents to the wellness centre to get referred to a hospital.

A medical officer can refer the beneficiary to a hospital after checking the documents. A CGHS beneficiary can also get a referral through a video call.

CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to around 4.2 million Central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.

With agency inputs.