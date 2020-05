Nimbhahera, a cement city in Rajasthan, which recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 26, almost over a month of a nationwide lockdown, has now 99 positive cases of COVID-19 in just nine days, making it another hotspot in Rajasthan.

Nimbhahera was in green zone till April 25 which was second phase of Lockdown, however, with the sudden spurt in cases, it turned into a red zone. Around 1,000 people have been home quarantined in the town while around 350 people have been quarantined and their samples are awaited.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered for quick sampling in this town following ruthless containing model, after the success story of Bhilwara. The Chittaurgarh MP C.P. Joshi also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to send special AIIMS team to this town so that the suspects can be identified and sent into isolation.

Officials said that the super spreader in Nimbhahera was a businessman who travelled to Corona-hit Indore illegally for a business-deal. Although his family was put under isolation, but he met many people by the time he was tested positive as the lockdown was not being enforced strongly in the town. The trader later died while undergoing treatment in Udaipur in April.

Gehlot said that ruthless containment model which was successful in textile city, Bhilwara, should be implemented in Nimbhahera too as there has been a sudden jump in COVID-19 cases in this town. Th town lacks a well defined medical facility which adds more to the worries.

Containment should be the core focus of the team with a thorough planning. Curfew guidelines should be followed properly and sampling should be done faster. Bordering Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, this town presently houses thousands of migrants from other states sending administration into tizzy as the cement plant were expected to open but failed due to present circumstances.

It should be ensured that sampling results are not delayed and therefore samples should be sent to Bhilwara and not to Udaipur. The Chief Minister has also directed for door to door screening in adjoining villages of Nimbhahera.

In last four days, there has been sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and going with the rate, it seems more numbers will be coming up in next few days. Hence I request a special medical team to visit this town so that the spread can be checked, Joshi said in his letter.

Dr Inderjjit Singh, CMHO, Chittaurgarh said that around 1,450 samples have been tested till Monday out of which 1,000 have tested negative. Results of 350 samples are awaited, he said.

Even Singh confirmed that all cases have been reported from the single source as door to door screening has started in Nimbhahera.