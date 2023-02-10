CDSCO issues show cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies for violation of drug regulations

The CDSCO alleges that the online pharmacies and platforms were selling drugs that are not permitted for sale in retail without proper prescriptions from registered doctors and medical practitioners.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued show-cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies and platforms, including some of the major players in the industry such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, Healthcart, Practo, Zeelabs, Netmeds, and Apollo, according to sources close to CNBC-TV18.
The CDSCO, which is under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has taken this step due to the online pharmacies and platforms being found in violation of various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.
According to the CDSCO, these online pharmacies and platforms were found to be selling drugs that are not allowed for retail sale without proper prescriptions from registered medical practitioners. This kind of sale could have serious impacts on patients' health and lead to the misuse of public health in the case of self-medication.
The show cause notices were issued on February 8, and the online pharmacies and platforms have been asked to respond within two days or face strict action without any further notice. The CDSCO alleges that the online pharmacies and platforms were in violation of Section 18(c), Rules 62, 64, and 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.
According to the notice, the Rule 64 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, prescribes conditions to be satisfied before a sale license is granted; while Rule 65 prescribes the conditions of the license to be complied with by the licensee.
Further, Rule 62 stipulates that, if the drug is sought to be sold or stocked for sale at more than one place, a separate application is to be made to the licensing authority for a grant of license.
"Sale, stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs through online, internet or other electronic platforms including various mobile applications without a license have a potential impact on the quality of drugs and pose risk to public health due to potential misuse of drugs through self-medication, indiscriminate use of the drugs etc.,” the notice read.
The CDSCO has received various representations over the years, raising concerns about the sale of drugs through online platforms, which is in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and its rules. The sale of drugs specified in Schedule H, HI, and X is only allowed with a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and must be supplied under the supervision of a registered pharmacist.
The CDSCO has asked the online pharmacies and platforms to show cause within two days why action should not be taken against them for violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and its rules. In case of no reply, it will be presumed that the online pharmacies and platforms have nothing to say, and necessary action will be initiated against them without any further notice.
This move by the CDSCO serves as a warning to all online pharmacies and platforms to ensure that they are in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the sale of drugs in India. The safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs in India are of utmost importance, and the CDSCO is the central authority responsible for ensuring that these are maintained.
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 4:35 PM IST
