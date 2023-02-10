CDSCO issues show cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies for violation of drug regulations

The CDSCO alleges that the online pharmacies and platforms were selling drugs that are not permitted for sale in retail without proper prescriptions from registered doctors and medical practitioners.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued show cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies and platforms, including major players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, Healthcart, Practo, Zeelabs, Netmeds, and Apollo, sources close to CNBCTV18 have reported.

The pharmacies have been asked to respond within two days or face strict action without any further notice. The show cause notices were sent on February 8 and were issued due to the pharmacies being found in violation of Section 18(c), Rule 62, 64 and 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

The CDSCO alleges that the online pharmacies and platforms were selling drugs that are not permitted for sale in retail without proper prescriptions from registered doctors and medical practitioners. The sales could lead to serious impacts on the health of patients and the misuse of public health in case of self-medication.

This move by the CDSCO serves as a warning to all online pharmacies and platforms to ensure that they are in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the sale of drugs in India. The CDSCO, under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is the central authority responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs in India.