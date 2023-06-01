CDSCO initiates probe into eye drops linked to vision damange in Sri Lanka

This incident is not the first where eye drops manufactured and exported from India has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year Tamil Nadu based private pharma company Global Pharma was in the dock on allegations that the eye drops and ointments used for dry eyes manufactured by them for the US market were contaminated. Their eye drop had been linked to over 50 reports of adverse events in the US including vision loss and a death.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation or the CDSCO, India’s drug regulatory authority has initiated a probe into eye drops linked to vision damage in Sri Lanka.

The probe is initiated after allegations that a popular steroid eye drop Prednisolone manufactured by Gujarat based Indiana Opthalmics and supplied by Mumbai based Alvita Pharma caused severe damage to the eye sight of patients in Sri Lanka.

The eye drugs were administered to patients following cataract surgeries in government hospitals. The number of patients impacted could be as high as 35.

While the batches were withdrawn and samples have been picked up which will be sent to the Central Drug Lab for investigation it is important to note that the drug as per reports has been tested by the manufacturer in an accredited lab in India.

More so, Indiana Opthalmics is expected to be one the larger manufacturers of eye drugs in India, is officially registered with the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and has been supplying the same products for the last seven years.

The latest incident is a grim addition to a spate of incidents of allegedly poor quality or contaminated drugs supplied by Indian companies across different countries.

In less than a year we have seen incidents range from Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups being allegedly linked to the death of over 65 children in Gambia, Marion Biotech’s cough syrup linked to the alleged death of 18 children in Uzbekistan to WHO issuing an alert on a cough syrup manufactured by Punjab based QP Pharmachem and marketed by Haryana based Trillium Pharma. The Indian government has refuted allegations on Maiden Pharma.

While the government has begun turning the screws such as cancelling licenses of 18 pharma companies allegedly manufacturing spurious drugs to testing of cough syrups at government labs before exporting, experts say steps have to be taken ensure standardized quality across therapies to prevent long term impact to India’s image as the pharmacy of the world. ​