CDSCO initiates probe into eye drops linked to vision damange in Sri Lanka

By Ekta Batra

This incident is not the first where eye drops manufactured and exported from India has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year Tamil Nadu based private pharma company Global Pharma was in the dock on allegations that the eye drops and ointments used for dry eyes manufactured by them for the US market were contaminated. Their eye drop had been linked to over 50 reports of adverse events in the US including vision loss and a death.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation or the CDSCO, India’s drug regulatory authority has initiated a probe into eye drops linked to vision damage in Sri Lanka.

The probe is initiated after allegations that a popular steroid eye drop Prednisolone manufactured by Gujarat based Indiana Opthalmics and supplied by Mumbai based Alvita Pharma caused severe damage to the eye sight of patients in Sri Lanka. The eye drugs were administered to patients following cataract surgeries in government hospitals. The number of patients impacted could be as high as 35.