Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also asked the Centre to find an alternate way of assessment for students to facilitate their promotion into the next class.

Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," the news agency added.

In fact, the Ministry of Education is reportedly considering deferring the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams and a meeting in this regard was held on Monday, as per a News18 report. The exams are scheduled to be held in May.

Maharashtra Board which has recently postponed its exams has also written to CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates.

Many other boards including MP Board, MSBHSHSE among others have postponed their exams to be held in May-June due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Kejriwal's statement comes on a day India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 1,36,89,453 on Tuesday, according to data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

In the same period, an additional 879 people succumbed to the disease, which increased the total death toll to 1,71,058.