For clear vision, over 90 percent of Indians aged 50 and above are willing to invest in lens solutions that could free them from the dependence on glasses, according to a recent survey conducted by Alcon, a Swiss-American pharmaceutical company specialising in eye care products. The survey revealed that in India, vision is the top concern associated with aging, surpassing memory and mobility.

A striking 54 percent of Indians aged 50 and above stated that wearing glasses made them feel older, emphasising the importance of clear eyesight and the desire for independence from vision aids.

The survey specifically focused on eye care after cataracts, a common vision ailment affecting older adults. It revealed that an impressive 90 percent of participants were open to undergoing cataract surgery to improve their vision clarity.

Additionally, the survey highlighted the positive outcomes of cataract surgery, with 88 percent of respondents reporting an improvement in their vision after the procedure.

Remarkably, nearly half of the individuals who underwent the surgery (45 out of 100) claimed that their vision made them feel younger again.

This comprehensive survey spanned across 10 countries and specifically targeted individuals aged 50 and above, providing insights into perceptions of aging and the impact of vision-related issues on the Indian population.

Furthermore, the survey unveiled that 74 percent of Indians would seize the opportunity to live without glasses if given the chance. This showcases the strong desire for a life unhindered by the need for corrective eyewear, underscoring the significant impact clear vision can have on daily activities and overall well-being.