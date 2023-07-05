CNBC TV18
Over 90% Indians aged over 50 prefer lens to glasses — they feel younger

By Ekta Batra  Jul 5, 2023 6:46:23 PM IST (Published)

For clear vision, over 90 percent of Indians aged 50 and above are willing to invest in lens solutions that could free them from the dependence on glasses, according to a recent survey conducted by Alcon, a Swiss-American pharmaceutical company specialising in eye care products. The survey revealed that in India, vision is the top concern associated with aging, surpassing memory and mobility.

A striking 54 percent of Indians aged 50 and above stated that wearing glasses made them feel older, emphasising the importance of clear eyesight and the desire for independence from vision aids.


The survey specifically focused on eye care after cataracts, a common vision ailment affecting older adults. It revealed that an impressive 90 percent of participants were open to undergoing cataract surgery to improve their vision clarity.

