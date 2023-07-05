The survey across 10 countries specifically focused on cataracts, a common vision ailment affecting older adults. A striking 54 percent of Indians aged 50 and above stated that wearing glasses made them feel older.
For clear vision, over 90 percent of Indians aged 50 and above are willing to invest in lens solutions that could free them from the dependence on glasses, according to a recent survey conducted by Alcon, a Swiss-American pharmaceutical company specialising in eye care products. The survey revealed that in India, vision is the top concern associated with aging, surpassing memory and mobility.
The survey specifically focused on eye care after cataracts, a common vision ailment affecting older adults. It revealed that an impressive 90 percent of participants were open to undergoing cataract surgery to improve their vision clarity.