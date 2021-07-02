Carbamazepine, Ranitidine and Ibuprofen to be 50% costlier

On Friday, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has allowed a 50 percent increase in drug prices like Carbamazepine, Ranitidine, and Ibuprofen. This “one-time price increase,” the agency said, “is an exceptional measure.”

NPPA controls the prices of pharmaceutical drugs in India and has allowed an upward revision of the ceiling prices of nine formulations of these three drugs.

“These drugs are low-priced and have been under repeated price control,” it added. Carbamazepine, Ranitidine, and Ibuprofen are used as the first-line treatment.

Carbamazepine is an anti-epileptic drug and used to prevent and control seizures. Ranitidine, on the contrary, is used to treat stomach ulcers and prevent them from returning. In contrast, Ibuprofen is a pain-relieving medicine used in headaches, dental pain, menstrual pains, and arthritis.

The NPPA is responsible for monitoring the availability of drugs, identify shortages, and take remedial steps. It also publishes lists of medicines and their maximum ceiling prices. It is responsible for monitoring the prices of de-controlled drugs to keep them reasonably priced.

Late in June, the agency sent a demand notice to the Indian subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, alleging overcharging of Tagrisso (Osimertinib) tablets.

Tagrisso is an anti-cancer drug, and the agency alleged that AstraZeneca has been overcharging on it, even after the government put a cap on the trade margin of 42 anti-cancer medicines when products pass from sellers to buyers.

