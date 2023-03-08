Caplin Point gets third USFDA approval for injections in a month

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), thiamine hydrochloride injection had US sales of approximately $38 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
Caplin Steriles Limited, a subsidiary of Caplin Point, has received the USFDA approval for thiamine hydrochloride injection, used for treatment of thiamine (Vitamin B1) deficiency or beriberi.
It is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), Thiamine hydrochloride injection of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC. . According to IQVIA (IMS Health), thiamine hydrochloride injection had US sales of approximately $38 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
Speaking about recent approvals, CC Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories said, “We’re glad to receive 3 back to back abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals recently, taking the tally to 16 approvals for Caplin Steriles and 4 more with partners. These recent approvals will not only help the company’s current targets, but also the future.”
Before this approval, the company on March 3 had received a USFDA nod for its ANDA Rocuronium Bromide injection, which is used as an adjunct to general Anesthesia.
On February 14, the company's ANDA received final USFDA approval for Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, used to cause abortion.
Also Read | Caplin Point Labs’ subsidiary gets final USFDA nod for skeletal muscle relaxation Injection
Caplin Steriles has developed and filed 29 ANDAs in the US on its own and with partners, with 20 approvals so far. The Company is also working on a portfolio of 40 plus simple and complex injectable and ophthalmic products, that it intends to file over the next 4 years.
In 2023 so far, the stock of Caplin Point has seen a fall of more than 5 percent to trade around the level of Rs 670, 7 percent away from 52-week low of Rs 626 hit in August 2022.
For the quarter ending December 2022, Caplin Point reported an increase of 30 percent in revenue while margin on operating level fell by nearly 200 basis points (bps) to 29.4 percent against the same period last year.
Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories are off the day's high, currently trading little changed at Rs 665.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 12:19 PM IST
