Drug maker Caplin Point Labs has undertaken a significantly large capital expenditure initiative, which includes capacity building and scaling up of operations. Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer (COO), in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, shared the company's ambitious plans following a remarkable surge in its stock value, reaching a 52-week high on Tuesday.

One of the focal points of Partheeban's discussion was the company's substantial capital expenditure (capex) initiative. He highlighted how Caplin Point Labs has undertaken a significant capex, demonstrating the company's dedication to scaling up its operations and enhancing its capabilities.

“Our company has taken on a large capex over the last year and then it will continue onto this year and potentially half of next year as well,” he said.

The COO, however, did not share the size of investment that the company will be making in this large capex plan.

This move is a testament to Caplin Point Labs ' commitment to growth and innovation within the pharmaceutical sector. A particularly noteworthy aspect of Caplin Point Labs' approach is its commitment to maintaining a debt-free status.

Partheeban stated that the company continues to remain debt-free, showcasing its strong financial management and prudent decision-making. This financial stability positions Caplin Point Labs as a robust player in the pharmaceutical market, capable of navigating challenges and capitalising on opportunities.

Geographical diversification has been a key element of Caplin Point Labs' success story. Partheeban revealed that an impressive 86-87 percent of the company's sales are currently derived from the Latin American market. This foothold underscores Caplin Point Labs' effective penetration of this region and its ability to cater to the healthcare needs of diverse populations.

Furthermore, the COO noted that approximately 12-13 percent of sales are generated from the United States. Partheeban expressed optimism about the upcoming quarters, projecting a promising uptick in the company's US business. With a strong sense of confidence, he affirmed the company's commitment to meeting its US targets, with an estimated revenue of Rs 300 crore for the fiscal year 2024.

In a bid to explore new horizons, Partheeban revealed that Caplin Point Labs is venturing into different dosage forms. This strategic move showcases the company's proactive approach to diversification and its desire to offer a wider range of pharmaceutical solutions to its global customer base.

“We are getting into different dosage forms, different categories. Oncology is one new space that we are getting into. We are entering into the larger Latin American markets such as Mexico and Brazil, and we are also getting into CIS markets in Southeast Asia,” he said.

“All of this put together we feel that the next three-five years are going to be crucial for the company to get into the next trajectory,” he added.

Furthermore, Caplin Point Labs is set to make significant strides in its expansion efforts by entering the markets of Brazil and Mexico. Partheeban's announcement of these ventures exemplifies the company's determination to tap into new markets and expand its footprint across borders.

