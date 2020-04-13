'Can't do': Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking nationalisation of hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking nationalisation of all hospitals in the country in its fight contain the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court said that it, “can’t do” so and added that the prayer is “misconceived.”

The solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the government, said that the court cannot ask the government to make the decision on nationalisation of hospitals in the country.

He added that the government has already taken over some hospitals.

The Supreme Court observed that everyone is doing their work in the current crisis, adding that the government is taking all kinds of effective steps for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.

Notably, Spain, one of the worst-affected countries with coronavirus, nationalised all its private hospitals last month in a bid to contain the pandemic. Spain has recorded over 17,000 coronavirus-related deaths, second only to Italy in Europe.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court has ordered the Union government to make coronavirus tests free of cost, irrespective of whether they are conducted in government or private labs much to the chagrin of private operators.

The government has capped the price of a coronavirus test at Rs 4,500.