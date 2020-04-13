Healthcare
'Can't do': Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking nationalisation of hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic
Updated : April 13, 2020 04:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking nationalisation of all hospitals in the country in its fight contain the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court said that it, “can’t do” so and added that the prayer is “misconceived.”
The solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the government, said that the court cannot ask the government to make the decision on nationalisation of hospitals in the country.
The Supreme Court observed that everyone is doing their work in the current crisis, adding that the government is taking all kinds of effective steps for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19