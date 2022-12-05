Canada under pressure from three respiratory illnesses: Report

The country is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

With the start of the winter, Canada is under pressure after a rising number of cases of three different respiratory illnesses. The country is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, reported Canada-based Global News.

The ‘tridemic’ as it’s being called is putting healthcare infrastructure under pressure, with children’s healthcare especially affected. Between November 20 and November 26, Canada saw over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 8,000 cases of influenza and over 2,000 cases of RSV.

While usually not deadly in children, respiratory illnesses are putting pressure on the Canadian healthcare system and putting those who are at an increased risk in danger.

In Alberta, Newfoundland and Ontario, hospitals have already had to pause new admissions while many are discharging children with less serious cases as occupancy in hospitals remains over 100 percent across several days, the report added.

Canada’s Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario had to open a second intensive care unit to manage the number of critically ill children. In Calgary, the Rotary Flames House discharged all children and paused new admissions so the staff could instead help out with the ‘tridemic’. A children’s hospital in St. John's, Newfoundland, cancelled all routine and scheduled surgeries ahead of the rising cases.

The situation is similar south of the border in the US where three-quarters of all paediatric hospital beds were already occupied by November 20, reported PBS. Some states reported more than 90 percent occupancy for paediatric beds. The three respiratory illnesses are also impacting elderly citizens, those with immunodeficiencies and individuals with comorbidities.

With the healthcare system still not fully recovered after COVID-19 in North America, the rapid increase in the number of cases is putting healthcare resources under strain once again ahead of the Christmas festive season.