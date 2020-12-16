Healthcare Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna vaccine amid second-wave surge Updated : December 16, 2020 09:12 AM IST ”The Moderna vaccine does not need some of the extra special handling requirements of the one from Pfizer, including ultra-cold freezers,” Trudeau said. Moderna’s vaccine is under review by Canada’s drug regulator, and Trudeau said its approval could come as early as next week. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.