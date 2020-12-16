  • SENSEX
Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna vaccine amid second-wave surge

Updated : December 16, 2020 09:12 AM IST

”The Moderna vaccine does not need some of the extra special handling requirements of the one from Pfizer, including ultra-cold freezers,” Trudeau said.
Moderna’s vaccine is under review by Canada’s drug regulator, and Trudeau said its approval could come as early as next week.
