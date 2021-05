Canada's health regulator has authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older, AP reported today.

Earlier today a NYT report stated that Pfizer was likely to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September for emergency authorization to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 2 and 11. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first to get emergency authorization in the United States in December.

The vaccines are now being administered to adults and a full FDA approval would allow the companies to market their vaccines directly to consumers, the NYT report stated in a report earlier.

Earlier this week, Pfizer’s global chairman and CEO in a letter to its India colleagues that the company was making COVID-19 medicines valued at more than $70 million for India.