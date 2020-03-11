Healthcare Can South Korea be a model for coronavirus-hit countries? Updated : March 11, 2020 12:55 PM IST As of Wednesday, South Korea had 7,755 confirmed cases — the fourth-highest total in the world — but only 60 deaths, well below the World Health Organisation's global average. Instead of taking the Chinese approach of locking down affected cities, South Korea has embraced a model of open information, public participation and widespread testing. Within weeks of the outbreak emerging in China, newly-developed COVID-19 testing kits which show results in just six hours received emergency government approval and were made available for clinics.