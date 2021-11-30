Can RT-PCR test detect COVID-19 new variant Omicron? Here's what WHO says

Even as ambiguity concerning the virulence of COVID-19's new variant Omicron persists, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that it is possible to detect this strain through some of the RT-PCR diagnostic tests being used across the world.

This is contrary to other variants whose presence can be determined only after genetic sequencing. In cases of other variants, RT-PCR tests can only confirm whether the person has an infection or not.

As per general practice, RT-PCR tests look for the presence of more than one specific identifier in the genetic material of the virus in the human body. In a majority of countries, two or more identifiers are searched to increase the efficiency of the test.

In the case of the Omicron, the RT-PCR test finds one identifier (which specifies that the person has coronavirus infection) but does not find the identifier in the spike protein. Thus, the variant can be detected through RT-PCR tests.

However, there is just one issue with the process. The Alpha variant also has a similar give. Therefore, there can be confusion on whether the variant detected in the RT-PCR test is Omicron or Alpha.

Nonetheless, RT-PCR tests can still be used to detect the Omicron variant as the prevalence of the Alpha variant in the Indian population has gone down significantly.

According to medical experts, easier detectability of this variant will help health officials control its spread.