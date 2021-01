The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that based on dry-run feedback, the government is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within ten days from date of emergency use authorisation.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that the active cases of coronavirus continue to decline in the country.

“The active cases in the country are less than 2.5 lakhs and continue to decline. The positivity rate stood at 1.97 percent,” he said.

“44% of active cases are in hospital with moderate or severe symptoms needing regular care. 56% of cases are very mild or asymptomatic & are in home isolation. The overall burden on health delivery structure declined appreciably on account of COVID in India,” Bhushan added.

On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.