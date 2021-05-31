Can I get AstraZeneca now and Pfizer later? Why mixing and matching COVID vaccines could help solve many rollout problems Updated : May 31, 2021 16:29:04 IST Having a flexible immunisation program allows us to be nimble in the face of global supply constraints. The Spanish study found people had a vastly higher antibody response 14 days after receiving the Pfizer booster, following an initial dose of AstraZeneca. Published : May 31, 2021 04:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply