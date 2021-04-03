  • SENSEX
Can fully vaccinated people travel? US CDC says yes

Updated : April 03, 2021 12:51 PM IST

USCDC recommended that fully vaccinated people against Covid-19 can travel at low risk to themselves.
The CDC defined fully vaccinated people as being fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of vaccine.
Published : April 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST

