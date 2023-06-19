Cameroon Tragedy: Indore-based Indian company suspected in cough syrup deaths

The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.

After more than a dozen of children lost their lives in Cameroon due to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup, Cameroonian authorities are suspecting that the syrup was potentially made in India, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

Photos of the medication box have revealed a manufacturing license number that matches Indore-based Riemann Labs. According to Bloomberg, photographs of the syrup 'Naturcold' medication show a manufacturing license number matching that of Riemann Labs Pvt. Ltd., based in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria's federal agency in April had warned Nigerians against the use of Naturcold, calling it a substandard and a killer cough syrup. The agency, in a statement, said the Ministry of Health in Cameroon issued an alert regarding the syrup after it was believed to have caused the deaths of six children under the age of five at a health facility in the country.

NAFDAC said the children showed a decrease in kidney function after consuming the product which was not authorised for marketing in Cameroon.

“The product is not in the NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the substandard (contaminated) syrups,” the statement said.

The latest in the ongoing series of adulterated cough syrup consumption revelations raises the prospect of a third mass death event linked to exported Indian cough syrups in less than a year.

Riemann director Navin Bhatia while speaking to CNBC-TV18 said, "We are not aware of the latest observations from the concerned authorities but this is an old matter and we have made it clear that our product was duplicated and sold. Not just ours, but 10 more manufacturers' products were similarly duplicated and were being sold on the street. This cannot be our product for sure because we are aware of quality parameters and this is the case of duplicacy."

"It is the packaging of our products but sold by replacing the original ones with adulterated ones. The government also has made clear this duplication and the concerned department has taken appropriate steps in this matter.

This is a case of smuggling and duplication. We have cleared everything to the department and still, these duplicated products are being sold," he added.

Toxic cough syrups have become a growing threat in recent months with the United Nations so far linking nine countries to the sale of tainted syrups. The deaths of more than 300 infants on three continents were linked to the drugs last year.

In the initial stage of the investigation, the Cameroon authorities said in an alert the medicine was bought from unauthorised sources and possibly smuggled in.