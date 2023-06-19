Cameroon Tragedy: Indore-based Indian company suspected in cough syrup deaths

The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.

After more than a dozen of children lost their lives in Cameroon due to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup, Cameroonian authorities are suspecting that the syrup was potentially made in India, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

Photos of the medication box have revealed a manufacturing license number that matches Indore-based Riemann Labs. According to Bloomberg, photographs of the syrup 'Naturcold' medication show a manufacturing license number matching that of Riemann Labs Pvt. Ltd., based in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.