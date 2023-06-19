CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsCameroon Tragedy: Indore based Indian company suspected in cough syrup deaths

Cameroon Tragedy: Indore-based Indian company suspected in cough syrup deaths

Cameroon Tragedy: Indore-based Indian company suspected in cough syrup deaths
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Jun 19, 2023 9:46:27 PM IST (Published)

The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.

After more than a dozen of children lost their lives in Cameroon due to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup, Cameroonian authorities are suspecting that the syrup was potentially made in India, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

Photos of the medication box have revealed a manufacturing license number that matches Indore-based Riemann Labs. According to Bloomberg, photographs of the syrup 'Naturcold' medication show a manufacturing license number matching that of Riemann Labs Pvt. Ltd., based in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
The syrup consumption caused fatal kidney failure in six children who were under the age of five in the region. In March, health officials in Southwest Cameroon said three children died from consuming the same fake medicine.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X