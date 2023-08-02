Drugmaker linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths asked to stop manufacturing: Govt to Parliament

Madhya Pradesh-based Riemann Labs was ordered to stop manufacturing activities after an inspection by central and state drug regulators, Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told the parliament.

A Madhya Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm was ordered to stop all manufacturing activities after a joint inspection was conducted by authorities in connection with the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon, the Indian government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and state regulators, Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told Parliament.

Riemann Labs became the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines.

The move came after Indian regulators stepped up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India's image as the "pharmacy of the world".

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs , according to the company's website, told Reuters by phone that he wasn't aware of the matter. He did not answer further questions and his phone was later unreachable.

Pawar did specify if Riemann's licence was also suspended. He, however, did not name the cough syrup sold by Reimann in Cameroon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last month that a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold contained extremely high levels of a toxic ingredient.

The agency has sought help from Indian authorities to establish the origins of the syrup.

Crackdown on pharmaceutical firms

India has suspended manufacturing licences for three cough syrup makers so far. Cough syrups made by two of the three firms were linked to the deaths of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The companies deny any wrongdoing. Here's what the Centre said about all the three cases:

1) In the case of In the case of Gambia , a joint investigation was undertaken by CDSCO and State Drug Controller in Haryana. Investigations revealed violation of

2) In the case of In the case of Uzbekistan , the CDSCO, in coordination with State Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh conducted a joint investigation at Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd. in Noida. Drug samples were drawn from the manufacturing premises under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 for test and analysis. The State Licensing Authority suspended the manufacturing license of the firm. An FIR was lodged on March 2, 2023 and three persons were arrested.

3) In case of In case of Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia , the CDSCO in, coordination with State Drugs Authority in Punjab, conducted a joint investigation at QP Pharmachem Ltd. After an analysis, the drug samples were declared as "Not of Standard Quality". The State Licensing Authority

directed the firm to stop all the manufacturing activities with immediate effect.