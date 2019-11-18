Healthcare
Cadila receives tentative USFDA nod for Apremilast tablets
Updated : November 18, 2019 08:22 AM IST
The company has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market the tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.
With this, the group now has 276 approvals.
