Cadila receives tentative USFDA nod for Apremilast tablets

Drug major Cadila Healthcare said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Apremilast tablets.

The company has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market the tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

With this, the group now has 276 approvals. Since the commencement of its filing process, it has filed more than 360 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).

Apremilast tablets are used to treat psoriatic arthritis. They are also used to treat mouth sores in people who have Behcet's disease, the company said in a statement.

The company added that the tablets will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.