Cadila Pharma launches new medication to treat high LDL cholesterol

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched a drug under the brand name Belmore (Bempedoic acid) for the treatment of high LDL-cholesterol.

Bempedoic acid is a one-of-its-kind drug for the treatment of high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol which can lead to serious life-threatening heart complications due to blockage in blood vessels.

"Belmore (bempedoic acid) provides additional benefits to patients, and all pre-launch studies have established this advantage. Belmore is one more addition to our fast-growing portfolio of indigenous innovations," Cadila Pharmaceuticals CEO for Domestic Prescription Business Jawed Zia said in a statement.

As per published data, more than 30 percent of adults in urban areas and 20 percent in rural areas in the country are suffering from the heart ailment.

Statins are the group of drugs used to control LDL-cholesterol, but in more than 80 percent of the patients, these drugs either do not give optimum control or are not tolerated.

Also read: