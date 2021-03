Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. "I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this," Javadekar said.

Javdekar said 4.85 crore people have been vaccinated till now with 80 lakh people being administered the second dose.

The government had launched the inoculation drive on January 16 with frontline workers and healthcare workers being the first ones to be administered the vaccine. On March 1, the Cabinet had approved the vaccination for people above 60 years of age and those in the group of 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities.

India is also witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases as 40,715 cases were recorded in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated.