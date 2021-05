Buxar DM Aman Samir on Tuesday refuted the reports of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims being immersed in the Ganges.

“A narrative is being made that due to lack of wood logs for cremation or the poor facing financial issues, dead bodies are being immersed in Ganga in Buxar. This is not true,” he said.

He added that the authorities have recovered some dead bodies that were seen floating in the Ganga river and they appear to be 4-5 days old. “We will respectfully cremate these bodies,” he said.

Earlier, some reports claimed that due to a shortage of wood and other materials, many bereaved family members and administration were impelled to immerse the bodies of their departed relatives in the river Ganga.

Those manning cremation ghats were charging a fortune whenever people reached there with the body of a near and dear one who died of the coronavirus, reports added.

The reports also said that officials were dumping the bodies in the river fearing that they might catch the infection themselves.