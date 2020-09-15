Building a healthy India: The importance of proper nutrition

In his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew focus to the importance of nutrition by calling for September to be celebrated as National Nutrition Month. Nutrition has various facets and a key aspect is food choices that ensure good health and immunity. This is important because while there has been an increase in food choices over the years, most people still end up consuming a nutrition deficient diet. It is here that the rich heritage and wisdom of traditional Indian food comes to the rescue.

While a lot of this knowledge gets used intuitively in our day-to-day lives, many aspects are still being unraveled, and yet more are unexplored. And with the world catapulted into a new normal due to the pandemic, the importance of nutritionally balanced food and the role it plays in immunity building and overall well-being has taken centre stage.

The present situation has thrown light on how our immunity plays a critical role as the first line of defense against any infection. The search for natural ways to boost immunity has led to the rediscovery of many classic spices and herbs traditionally used in the Indian kitchen, as immunity boosters and wellness agents. With India’s 7000-year-old history of spices, many of these have been an integral part of our culture. Ancient scriptures have referred to their qualities and recorded and advocated the use of these spices and herbs.

Kautilya’s Arthashastra talks about spices such as pepper, fenugreek, coriander, cardamom, ginger and mustard. The use and importance of different types of spices and their properties also find mention in the Rigveda, the hymns of the Yajurveda, the Atharvaveda, the epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Moreover, the ancient practice of Ayurveda too advocates the use of spices and their medicinal values.

Today, more than ever before, turmeric, salt, ginger, pepper and tulsi have become the ultimate must-haves in every Indian kitchen. Even the Ministry of AYUSH has suggested immunity promoting recipes based on spices and recommends regular turmeric intake for its medicinal and healing properties. These everyday ingredients are known to have wellness benefits and should continue to be a part of healthy meals today.

However, proper nutrition goes beyond these super spices. Alongside this happy rediscovery, the lockdown as well as the emphasis on work from home has given us a chance to be experimental with home cooking and rediscover the goodness of traditional Indian food. Even before the pandemic, various surveys among urban Indians have shown that a majority of Indians are keen to live healthier lifestyles and eating healthy is a key part of that.

However, over the years an outcome of this desire for health has been a proliferation of ‘healthy diets’, many of which have been more in the nature of fads. With many of these being conversations of ‘subtraction’ (no carbs, less fat, zero calories) there is a need to assess their sustainability, impact on long term health and suitability for indigenous populations. We should take care that the diet does not result in an extreme reduction in nutrients required by the body as this can reduce energy levels and lead to various health issues.

Traditional Indian food has always been about abundance and wholesomeness, with the right balance of proteins, carbohydrates, fat and other nutrients to meet the body’s requirements. Local traditional foods that are consumed daily such as grains, pulses and other ingredients that are staple to India, plus a healthy mix of fruits, vegetables, and dairy in our groceries are necessary to fulfill the nutritional requirements and even help us combat existing health issues.

Good nutrition is vital for good health and contributes to reducing the risk of many chronic ailments and conditions. Increasingly, people today want to be healthier, are open and eager to be better informed about their nutrition and want to try out healthy recipes and diets for truly ‘sarvagunn sampan’ nutritious meals.

At a very basic level, good nutrition is essential for a person’s physical and mental well-being. A well-balanced diet helps in being more focused and energetic when tackling our day-to-day tasks and work, keeping us at our healthiest best, come what may. Many schools in India and one of the oldest medical colleges in the country, Grant Medical College and Sir J. J. Hospital have the Latin quote ‘Mens sana in corpore sano’ as the institution motto. Translated as ‘a healthy mind in a healthy body’, nutrition plays an important part in ensuring that both our mind and bodies remain healthy. We must not forget the lessons of the pandemic and ensure good nutrition forms an integral part of our lives as the country begins to unlock!