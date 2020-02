The budget allocation for the healthcare sector in FY’21 has gone up 5.7 percent as against a 17 percent increase that we saw in FY’20.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, also focused on expanding Ayushman Bharat health services in semi-urban and rural India.

The FM has allocated Rs 67,484 crore to healthcare in FY’21 versus the revised estimate of Rs 63,830 crore in FY’20.

The FM has underscored the need for more empanelled hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities under the Ayushman Bharat programme. Currently, there are 20,000 empanelled hospitals under the Jan Aarogya Yojna. And to promote more hospitals the FM has announced viability gap funding for setting up such hospitals in the public-private partnership mode.

Under this programme, priority will be given to those districts (from the list of 112 aspirational districts) that have no Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals as yet.

To contain the government outgo but also fund the hospitals under PPP, the government has imposed a 5 percent health cess on import of medical devices. Proceeds from taxes on medical devices will be used for Ayushman Bharat viability gap funding. Currently, India imports 80-90 percent of medical devices, imports rose 24 percent YoY in 2018-2019. A fourth of the medical device imports comes from the United States.

To deal with the problem of shortage of medical doctors, the FM has called for attaching medical colleges to the district hospitals under the PPP scheme. Those states that fully allow the facilities of the hospital to the medical college and wish to provide land at a concession, would be able to receive Viability Gap Funding.

There is just one allopathic doctor for every 11,082 people in India and there is an 82 percent shortage of specialist doctors in its community (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). At the same time to promote medical specialists, the FM has asked large hospitals with sufficient capacity to offer resident doctors DNB/FNB courses under the National Board of Examinations.

The FM alluded to the need to focus on training more nurses and paramedical staff. It is proposed that ministries of health and skill development, along with professional bodies, will design a special bridge course to bring in skill sets required by the industry. This should be achieved through special training packages.