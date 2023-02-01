Budget 2023 | Sickle cell anaemia to be eradicated by 2047, FM announces scheme

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that India aims to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. Sickle cell anaemia is an genetic blood disorder which affects a patient's hemoglobin and contorts their red blood cells into a sickle shape.
India aims to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday during her Budget 2023 speech. Under the new scheme, 70 million people up to the age of 40 years in affected tribal areas will be screened for the disease. The government will also work to raise awareness about the disorder and provide counselling.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Sickle cell anaemia is an genetic blood disorder which contorts a patient's red blood cells into a sickle shape, affecting their haemoglobin. According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), one in every 86 births among STs have this "widespread" genetic condition.
"A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0 to 40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments," Sitharaman said.
This was the first health-related scheme announced by the finance minister during her speech today.
Speaking on health, FM Sitharaman also announced that the government would also establish 157 new nursing colleges and make Indian Council of Medical Research labs and facilities available to public and private medical college faculty.
This new goal is umbrellaed under the government's first of seven Budget priorities of providing inclusive development to all Indian citizens.
The administration will adopt a "multifaceted" approach to tackle the prevalence of the disease in 17 selected states, News18 had reported in November 2022.
MoTA has a Sickle Cell Disease Support Corner that aims to bring health care services and support to patients in tribal areas. Since the disease can result in morbidity and mortality, the ministry also urges early detection and treatment of the anaemia.
Also, a National Family Health Survey conducted between 2019 and 2021 found that the disease disproportionately affects women who are at high risk of anaemia due to blood loss during menstruation and pregnancy.
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!