Doctors and medical experts have overall welcomed this year's Budget for its focus on research and development and futuristic approach to promoting innovation. However, some stakeholders in the health and pharmaceutical sectors have raised concerns over India's health expenditure as a percentage of its GDP and a lack of focus on patients' out-of-pocket expenditure.

Key announcements for health sector

The Union Budget 2023 has allocated Rs 88,956 crore to health expenditure, a Rs 2,350 crore hike, or 2.71 percent, from the Rs 86,606 crore outlay last year.

Presenting the Budget on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia in India by 2047 through raising awareness, screening affected tribal members and providing them counseling. The government will also establish 157 new nursing colleges, introduce a new pharmaceutical research programme and make ICMR laboratories available for collaborative research between the public and private sectors.

What do doctors and healthcare providers think?

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare Limited, one of India's largest healthcare service providers, said they welcome the initiatives announced by the finance minister to address the "long-standing gaps" in India's health system.

Several medical practitioners too lauded the government's decision to set up more nursing colleges, believing it will help fill the dearth of qualified healthcare workers in the country. India's health workforce shortage was exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which overwhelmed health systems nationwide.

"In view of the G20 presidency, overall, the announcements provide a strong impetus to strengthen the Indian healthcare ecosystem,” he said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder of the Apollo Hospitals Group, noted that the Union Budget 2023, being the first in the "amrit kaal," reflects India's commitment towards the well-being of citizens.

He, however, pointed out that the Budget failed to address some areas of concern such as GST rationalisation in healthcare, infrastructure funding gap when it comes to building hospitals in Tier 2 cities, and capital contributions and subsidies in rural India.

Apollo Hospitals was the first hospital company to be included in the Nifty 50 benchmark index in March 2022.

Reactions from other stakeholders

The heads of several health startups and companies in India have praised the Budget's focus on improving India's research and development (R&D) and increasing government healthcare expenditure.

"We believe initiatives like these will strengthen the healthcare industry and further foster a culture of sustainable innovation in India," Deputy CEO Jesal Doshi of medical-grade devices manufacturer B Medical Systems said.

Bayer Zydus Pharma, a joint venture between Germany's Bayer — one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world — and Zydus Lifesciences Limited, released a statement that India's new programme to promote pharmaceutical R&D was a "long-awaited move".

"We hope such a programme will provide sustained incentives for investment so that the Indian pharmaceutical industry becomes a global hub for both discovery and development work," Managing Director Manoj Saxena said.

However, some parties are concerned that the allocations this year are not up to the mark and won't be able to bring down the out-of-pocket health expenditure for Indians.

"The government has undertaken several amendments to increase government healthcare expenditure (GHE). However, the out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) incurred by Indians continues to remain high," Chris George, co-founder of health-tech company QubeHealth said.

While the government raised GHE from 28.6 percent of total expenditure in the 2013-14 fiscal to 40.6 percent in the 2018-19 fiscal, out-of-pocket expenditure went down from 64.2 percent in FY14 to 48.2 percent in FY19 only, George said.

CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals Nikkhil Masurkar also pointed out that the finance minister made no announcement on GST changes and hopes that next year's budget will take simplified regulations and separate fund allocations for R&D, formulation and APIs.

Also, the "mere" 2.71 percent increase in health expenditure, according to Asia Healthcare Holdings' (AHH) Executive Chairman Vishal Bali, is "disappointing given the overall need to transform healthcare in the country". He also pointed out the lack of impetus towards the "Make in India" initiative for medical technology.

"Overall the Budget misses the focus of healthcare from a reformed perspective besides the push for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia by 2047," Bali said.

AHH is South Asia's largest single-specialty healthcare delivery platform that in February 2022 raised $170 million in one of the largest investments made in its sector in India.

How do government stakeholders and health experts feel?

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman for presenting the budget that is dedicated to every section of the society and will take the pharmaceutical industry "to greater heights",

"The all-inclusive #AmritKaalBudget will not only lead India through the path of growth but also welfare catering to the needs of both citizens and business," Mandaviya tweeted..

Home Minister Amit Shah, in an Economic Times op-ed published on Thursday, also said that this year's "amrit kaal" budget and its health announcements has taken a "quantum leap" and enabled "seamless growth through governance."

However, tweeting about her disappointment towards this year's announcement, former Union health secretary K Sujatha Rao said that it was the "most boring budget" yet, as far as the health sector was concerned.

"Barring setting up 157 nursing colleges, nothing else for health that is crying for huge capital investment and some financial risk protection for the middle class. Yet another year gone by. Very disappointing," Rao said.

Himanshu Sikka, the health and nutrition lead at consulting group IPE Global echoed Rao's thoughts and said the Budget 2023 was "very lukewarm" when it comes to the health sector. He called out the Budget's "limited focus" on implementation of existing schemes as actual expenditure has remained below budgeted expenditure in previous years.

"The budgetary allocations for schemes under Ayushman Bharat umbrella, remain stagnant," he added.

Sikka also called for attention to be paid to "critical areas" of pandemic preparation and mental health.