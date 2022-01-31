Budget 2022: Would Government support life science industry to build the ecosystem required for the country?

The pharmaceutical industry, along with the healthcare sector globally, has been impacted in an unseen way due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to material impact around consumer requirements and preferences accompanied by macroeconomic, structural, and microeconomic changes in the end-to-end value chain.
The pandemic has accelerated several opportunities and challenges for the industry. While the growing trust deficit with China presents an opportunity for India, there is increasing competition from other countries, such as Vietnam and Malaysia. India is also dependent on China for ~two third of its imports of bulk drugs or drug intermediaries.
Further, with regard to the healthcare infrastructure, India currently falls behind the WHO recommended number of physicians, nurses, and hospital beds per 10,000 people. The healthcare infrastructure availability gap is further widened due to urban-rural disparity with more than 65% of the Indian population living in rural areas which have access to less than 30% of the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
To emerge as a winner in the post-pandemic world, the industry needs to continue building on its strength and at the same time make a giant leap towards innovation. To achieve this, India needs to establish an entire ecosystem of innovation, extensive investments into building accessible and equitable healthcare infrastructure alongside an environment conducive for growth facilitated by the government policies.
Key expectations from Budget 2022 for the Lifesciences sector:
1. Enabling ecosystem for innovation and research:
Government support and favourable policies is a must to establish R&D and innovation ecosystem in a country and position India as an innovation-based economy. Also, given the global focus on enabling and incentivizing R&D activities to reinvigorate economies in the wake of COVID-19, and in absence of any substantial tax incentive/ tax holiday/ exemption available for companies in India for R&D activities, the government could explore various options to augment innovation in the sector vide Budget 2022 such as:
2. Healthcare Infrastructure
While the Government has promised to do a lot of infrastructure development at a district level, there also needs to be a healthy support from the private sector. The Healthcare industry has been struggling due to the support provided being diverting to cater COVID needs of the country. To support the industry, it would help if the tax deduction for setting up healthcare facilities in needed areas is brought back in the Income Tax Act. Additionally, the industry wants GST rationalisation and ease of refunds so that much needed cash flow is not blocked.
3. Other Reforms:
a. Policies to boost manufacturing of medical devices in the country.
b. Extend the sunset clause (currently being 31 March 2023) for claiming concessional tax regime in relation to beginning of commercial production of manufacturing activities given the long gestation periods for drug formulations being peculiar to the sector.
4. Customs related tax reforms
The author Hitesh Sharma is National Tax Leader -Life Sciences practice at EY India. Dipesh Chauhan, Tax Manager at EY also contributed to the article. The views expressed are personal.
