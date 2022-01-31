Budget 2022: Would Government support life science industry to build the ecosystem required for the country?

The pharmaceutical industry, along with the healthcare sector globally, has been impacted in an unseen way due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to material impact around consumer requirements and preferences accompanied by macroeconomic, structural, and microeconomic changes in the end-to-end value chain.

The pandemic has accelerated several opportunities and challenges for the industry. While the growing trust deficit with China presents an opportunity for India, there is increasing competition from other countries, such as Vietnam and Malaysia. India is also dependent on China for ~two third of its imports of bulk drugs or drug intermediaries.

Further, with regard to the healthcare infrastructure, India currently falls behind the WHO recommended number of physicians, nurses, and hospital beds per 10,000 people. The healthcare infrastructure availability gap is further widened due to urban-rural disparity with more than 65% of the Indian population living in rural areas which have access to less than 30% of the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Also Read

To emerge as a winner in the post-pandemic world, the industry needs to continue building on its strength and at the same time make a giant leap towards innovation. To achieve this, India needs to establish an entire ecosystem of innovation, extensive investments into building accessible and equitable healthcare infrastructure alongside an environment conducive for growth facilitated by the government policies.

Key expectations from Budget 2022 for the Lifesciences sector:

1. Enabling ecosystem for innovation and research:

Government support and favourable policies is a must to establish R&D and innovation ecosystem in a country and position India as an innovation-based economy. Also, given the global focus on enabling and incentivizing R&D activities to reinvigorate economies in the wake of Government support and favourable policies is a must to establish R&D and innovation ecosystem in a country and position India as an innovation-based economy. Also, given the global focus on enabling and incentivizing R&D activities to reinvigorate economies in the wake of COVID-19 , and in absence of any substantial tax incentive/ tax holiday/ exemption available for companies in India for R&D activities, the government could explore various options to augment innovation in the sector vide Budget 2022 such as:

Innovation Bonds: One of the attractive and innovative ways could be to notify Innovation Bonds similar to the existing NHAI and REC bonds which enjoy a tax-free status (ie. interest income being tax-free in the hands of the investor) tailored to meet the requirements of the pharmaceutical sector.

R&D Incentives: Another innovative and attractive way to augment R&D investment could be introduction of R&D Linked Incentive Policy (‘RLI’) similar to the PLI scheme. Additionally, the government could also explore at providing a 200% weighted deduction for companies making investments to undertake research for new drugs, new chemical entities and/ or new biological entities (NBEs) to combat outbreaks.

Patent Box: Introduction of long pending clarification on the patent box regime thereby widening the reach and allowing Indian innovators to reap benefits of the regime even for patents developed in India and registered as well as exploited outside India.

2. Healthcare Infrastructure

While the Government has promised to do a lot of infrastructure development at a district level, there also needs to be a healthy support from the private sector. The Healthcare industry has been struggling due to the support provided being diverting to cater COVID needs of the country. To support the industry, it would help if the tax deduction for setting up healthcare facilities in needed areas is brought back in the Income Tax Act. Additionally, the industry wants GST rationalisation and ease of refunds so that much needed cash flow is not blocked.

Also Read | Budget 2022: What healthcare sector wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

3. Other Reforms:

Tele-medicine: Provide impetus to tele-medicine sector to ensure focus on web-consulting and tele-medicine enabling quality service delivery to the rural areas. The government could explore at providing tax breaks/ exemptions for tele-medicine practitioners and also allocate a specific budget to boost infrastructure and awareness for the same.

Skilled Labour: Incentivising skilled labour development for the health care sector akin to deduction granted for development projects under erstwhile section 35CCD. Allocation of funds to introduce medical education programmes to address shortage of skilled healthcare manpower in the country.

Manufacturing related tax benefits: While PLI schemes have been welcomed by industry, the following still needs some thinking

a. Policies to boost manufacturing of medical devices in the country.

b. Extend the sunset clause (currently being 31 March 2023) for claiming concessional tax regime in relation to beginning of commercial production of manufacturing activities given the long gestation periods for drug formulations being peculiar to the sector.

Also Read | Making India a hub for science R&D and innovation

4. Customs related tax reforms

While the health cess levied on the import of medical devices could augment resources for funding expenditure on the healthcare sector, this measure has eventually increased the costs for said goods in the hands of the end consumer/ patients. It would be recommended that the said cess on import of critical/ life-saving medical devices is rolled back, which could provide relief to the end consumer.

In the last Budget announcement, post review of customs duty exemption notifications, there was weeding out of certain exemptions which had outlived its utility. This would continue as an ongoing process and could possibly impact other goods in this Budget. Exemptions on levy of duty for import of pharmaceutical goods/life-saving drugs should continue and should not be subject to rationalisation.

The author Hitesh Sharma is National Tax Leader -Life Sciences practice at EY India. Dipesh Chauhan, Tax Manager at EY also contributed to the article. The views expressed are personal.