Budget 2022: National Tele Mental Health program will be launched, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the National Tele Mental Health Centres of Excellence Program will be launched. In her Union Budget speech, Sitharaman said the measure is being taken for better access to mental health.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched," Sitharaman said.

The program will include a network of 23 Tele Mental Health Centres of Excellence with National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support, added Sitharaman.

Dr Prakriti Poddar, Managing Trustee at Poddar Foundation, said, "The current direct allocations for mental health are grossly insufficient, taking into consideration that 14 percent of India’s population lives with some form of mental illness, and there exists a treatment gap of 72–92 percent. The launch of a national tele-mental health program for mental health counselling in collaboration with IIT Bangalore is a much-awaited move from the government."

