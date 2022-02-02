Budget 2022: Health sector allocation hiked by 16%; spending on medical, public health cut by 33,809 cr

The spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23 due to "lower requirement of vaccination, according to Budget documents. The health sector has been allocated Rs 86,200.65 crore in the Union Budget, a hike of 16 percent over Rs 73,931 crore in 2021-22.

According to the Expenditure Profile document in the chapter titled Statement of Major Variations of Expenditure Between BE 2021-22 and 2022-23, the spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23. The reason for the cut back of Rs 33,809 crore, it stated, was "lower requirement of vaccination".

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Budget

FY23 BE VS FY22 RE

How the numbers stack up

FY23 BE : 83,000cr

FY22 RE: 82,290cr

Transfers to states via centrally sponsored schemes

FY23 BE: 47,634cr

FY22 RE: 50,591cr

Vaccine budget:

FY22 RE 39,000cr

FY23 BE: 5000cr

In her Budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the national tele mental health programme will be launched in April to help improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services.