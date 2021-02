Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. Sitharaman added that the total FY22 outlay (budget estimate) for health and well-being is up 138 percent at Rs 2,23,846 crore.

The government also allocated Rs 35,400 crore towards COVID vaccines for FY22 and is committed to more if required, said the FM.

Besides allocating for the Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana, the FM also announced the new health infra scheme with a higher outlay of Rs 61,000 crore

She added that three areas - Preventive health, curative health and well-being - needs to be strengthened.

"To strengthen Nutritional content, delivery, outreach & outcome. We will merge the supplement Nutrition Programme & Poshan Abhiyan and will launch the Mission Poshan 2.0," Finance Minister further announced.